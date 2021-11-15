ICC must make sure there is level-playing field: Gavaskar

IMAGE: During the life saving heart surgery which Chris underwent in Sydney, he suffered a stroke in his spine. Photograph: Nick Laham/Getty Images

The advantage teams have had batting second in the just-concluded T20 World Cup is something the ICC can look into to ensure a level-playing field, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar said on Monday.

In the T20 showpiece that concluded in the UAE on Sunday with Australia's triumph over New Zealand in the title clash, teams batting second have won almost all their matches, including the semi-finals and the final.

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"But you may also say that if the group matches are played at the same time, then why change for the knockouts.

"But again, I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level playing field for both teams," said Gavaskar.

Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun, who were India's head coach and bowling coach respectively in the tournament, spoke about the dew factor after the team's group stage exit.

As many as 29 out of 45 matches in the tournament were won by teams batting second.

Speaking about Australian opener David Warner, Gavaskar said he will be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL auction, months after being stripped of captaincy and dropped by his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition of the event after a run of poor scores.

However, Warner roared back to form in the T20 World Cup and played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph. It was no surprise that he walked away with the Player-of-the-Tournament award after aggregating 289 runs in seven matches.

"Definitely (he will be one of the sought-after players). Don't forget that there are two new teams as well. Don't forget the experience he brings, he brings in leadership qualities as well.

"This is a format made for him. He is so energetic on the field. He would definitely be right at the top of people wanted by the two new teams or any other team because it doesn't look that SunRisers are going to retain him," Gavaskar said.