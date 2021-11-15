News
SEE: Australian dressing room shenanigans

SEE: Australian dressing room shenanigans

By Rediff Cricket
November 15, 2021 14:34 IST
Aaron Finch does the 'shoey'

IMAGE: Aaron Finch does the 'shoey'. Photographs: Australian Cricket Fans/Twitter

The Australian cricket players were beyond overjoyed on winning their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday. 

 

And the scenes from the dressing room were of insane celebrations.

Australian cricketers and support staff celebrate in the dressing room 

While Aaron Finch and the boys danced while soaking in the some wine and sipping on some beers, another video captured keeper Matthew Wade and star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis doing the 'shoey'. The duo,  drank from their boot! 

Here's a quick glimpse of the wild celebrations inside the Aussie dressing room. 

 

 VIDEOS: ICC/Facebook

 

 

Rediff Cricket
