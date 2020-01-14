News
MCC bats for Tests to remain five-day

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 14, 2020 18:30 IST

The custodians of the laws of cricket, however, see 'some benefits' in the ICC's proposal to trim the longest format to four days.

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council will discuss the four-day Test proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

The Marylebone Cricket Club, custodians of the laws of cricket, says Tests should continue to be five-day affairs, though it sees "some benefits" of the ICC's proposal to trim the longest format to four days.

 

"Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," read a statement from the MCC on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council is all set to discuss the four-day Test proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.

However, the feedback so far has been largely critical, with top current and former players, like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Ian Botham and Virender Shewag, ridiculing the plan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
