PICS: Warner, Finch crush India with breezy tons

Last updated on: January 14, 2020 21:06 IST

Images from Tuesday's first One Day International between India and Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Australia opener David Warner celebrates after completing his hundred in the first One day International against India, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner and Aaron Finch scored fluent centuries as Australia thrashed India by ten wickets in the first One Day International, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The visitors first exposed the home team's middle-order frailty and then put its bowling to sword.

Anticipating dew in the evening session, Finch opted to field and India ended up with a below-par 255 on a decent batting surface after a middle-order failure.

Australia made short work of the target, racing to victory in 37.4 overs.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch acknowledges the applause from the stands after his hundred. Photograph: BCCI

Warner was unbeaten on 128 off 112 balls while Finch was 110 not out off 114.

The opening pair made the Indian attack look rather ordinary as they raced away in chase, sharing 30 boundaries and five sixes between them.

India's defeat, which comes after dominating limited-overs series wins against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, has left the hosts with plenty to ponder ahead of the second game in Rajkot on Friday.

India made some unmissable changes in their batting combination, with Virat Kohli pushing himself down to number four to accommodate specialist openers Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul in the playing eleven.

IMAGE: Opener Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a good start with a 91-ball 74. Photograph: BCCI

Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back. He looked in great touch during his 91-ball 74 and, in the company of K L Rahul (47), shared a second-wicket stand of 121 runs off 136 balls to set the base for India's total. However, the home side failed to capitalise.

Sent in to bat, India were dealt an early blow when they lost Rohit Sharma (10), caught by David Warner at mid-off off Mitchell Starc (3/56).

IMAGE: K L Rahul looked composed during his knock of 47 off 61 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul joined Dhawan at the crease and the duo played fluently without much trouble against a formidable Australian attack.

After adopting a cautious approach initially, Dhawan upped his ante and started to play his shots, while, at the same time, gave due respect to the good deliveries.

Dhawan showed his class and played all kinds of shots to register his fifty in 66 balls with a single off leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/53) in the 20th over.

Soon after reaching his fifty, Dhawan got a reprieve when he was dropped by Warner at midwicket off Ashton Agar (1/56).

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhanwan and K L Rahul celebrate a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The two went about their business in style, picking up runs off bad balls before both departed in consecutive overs.

Just three short of his fifty, Rahul gave a straight forward catch to Steve Smith at covers off Agar and then, in the next over, Dhawan was caught by Agar off Pat Cummins (2/44).

While Rahul hit four boundaries during his 61-ball knock, Dhawan's innings was laced with nine fours and one six.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa has Virat Kohli caught and bowled. Photograph: BCCI

Dropping himself to No. 4 to accommodate both Dhawan and Rahul in the side, Virat Kohli (16) was in attacking mode from the onset, but didn't last long as Zampa took a sharp catch off his own bowling to dismiss the Indian skipper.

Shreyas Iyer followed suit when Starc induced an edge an over later and Alex Carey did the rest behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) shared 49 runs for the sixth wicket before the duo perished in consecutive overs as India lost the plot.

Towards the end, Kuldeep Yadav (17) and Mohammed Shami (10) struck some useful boundaries.