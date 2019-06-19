ICC approves Pant as replacement for Dhawan

June 19, 2019 22:23 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored impressive hundreds during the Test tours of England and Australia. He also enjoyed a good run in the IPL. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

The International Cricket Council confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the men's World Cup 2019 has approved Rishabh Pant as a replacement player for Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Opener Dhawan, who suffered a thumb injury during the league match against Australia, has been ruled out of further participation in the event.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee comprises Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup earlier on Wednesday after failing to make enough recovery following a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.

The 33-year-old batsman sustained the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia, in London, and was initially ruled out for three games -- the washed-out game against New Zealand last Thursday, last Sunday's marquee clash against Pakistan and the upcoming match against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Pant scored impressive hundreds during the Test tours of England and Australia. He also enjoyed a good run in the IPL last month, aggregating 488 runs, with a strike rate of over 160.