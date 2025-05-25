HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » I won't mind if I get an opportunity: Pujara

I won't mind if I get an opportunity: Pujara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 25, 2025 19:19 IST

x

Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's accomplished Test batters, has accumulated 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60. Photograph: BCCI

Out of reckoning for a place in the Indian team for nearly two years, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara still nourishes the dream of being a part of the Test team but said he doesn't have any regrets about the direction his career has taken.

The 37-year-old Pujara last played a Test match for India during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, 2023.

"I won't mind if I get an opportunity (to play for India again), but definitely, yes, at this stage I am someone who likes to be at present," Pujara replied to a PTI query during an online interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of upcoming India's tour of England.

"If I get an opportunity to represent the country, nothing like it, that will be the best thing. But at the same time I am someone who is at peace, who likes to be in the present and carry on doing what I do. The career so far has been fantastic, I don't have any regrets," he added.

 

Pujara, who has accumulated 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, said he is still enjoying the game and will carry on till the desire remains.
"I enjoy my cricket, so as long as I am enjoying my cricket, I will carry on. I do practice, I do work on my fitness," he said.

"Whatever happens next is something which I can't control but I always control the things which I can, which is to enjoy the game as long as I am playing, whether at domestic level, club game or county cricket," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Test Reboot Win England Series?
Can Test Reboot Win England Series?
Has Shami Played His Last Test Match?
Has Shami Played His Last Test Match?
'Series win would be perfect start to Gill's tenure'
'Series win would be perfect start to Gill's tenure'
'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'
'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'
After 8 yrs, cricket gives Karun Nair another chance!
After 8 yrs, cricket gives Karun Nair another chance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes3:09

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes

Kanimozhi exposes Pak in Moscow: 'They attacked residential areas, chose to protect culprits'6:24

Kanimozhi exposes Pak in Moscow: 'They attacked...

PM Modi's friendly chat with Oppn CMs breaks the Internet3:44

PM Modi's friendly chat with Oppn CMs breaks the Internet

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD