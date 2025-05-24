'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'

After announcing the India's Test squad for the upcoming England tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday provided an update on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's availability for all five Tests of the series.

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah may not play all five matches in the Test series against England due to workload management. Photograph: BCCI

Apart from Bumrah, the selectors have included five other pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Shardul Thakur - in the 18-member squad.

"I don't think he will be available for all five Tests as per the update given by the physio and the doctors. They will take a call on whether he will be available for 3-4 Tests. If he plays 3-4 Tests, he is going to win us some of them...We are happy that he is a part of the squad," Agarkar said.

Right-hand batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy.

The five-match series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

The squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.