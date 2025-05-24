HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'

'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 24, 2025 16:33 IST

x

After announcing the India's Test squad for the upcoming England tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday provided an update on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's availability for all five Tests of the series.

Bumrah

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah may not play all five matches in the Test series against England due to workload management. Photograph: BCCI

Apart from Bumrah, the selectors have included five other pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Shardul Thakur - in the 18-member squad. 

"I don't think he will be available for all five Tests as per the update given by the physio and the doctors. They will take a call on whether he will be available for 3-4 Tests. If he plays 3-4 Tests, he is going to win us some of them...We are happy that he is a part of the squad," Agarkar said. 

 

Right-hand batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy.

The five-match series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

The squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Kohli reached out to the selectors in April: Agarkar
Kohli reached out to the selectors in April: Agarkar
Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain
Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain
Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
Exclusive! Cheteshwar Pujara On Kohli
'Rahane is born to play 100 Tests'
'Rahane is born to play 100 Tests'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

Anusha Dandekar was seen in a cool and casual look, posed fiercely1:59

Anusha Dandekar was seen in a cool and casual look, posed...

Shocking visuals: Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and drone attack3:25

Shocking visuals: Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile and...

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya0:31

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD