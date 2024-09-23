News
I was nervous, but found the fire within: Pant on his comeback

I was nervous, but found the fire within: Pant on his comeback

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 16:53 IST
Rishabh Pant in Chennai

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

The great bonhomie that they share off the field is reflected when they are battling it out on the 22 yards, India's star keeper Rishabh Pant revealed the secret of his successful partnership with Shubman Gill during team's second innings in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

After both Pant and Gill failed to make an impact in the first innings, they conjured a 167-run stand during the second innings, which turned out to be very important in the final context of the match.

 

"When you have a great relationship outside the field, it helps to bat with that guy. We were having fun, having chats, talking about the game, and staying relaxed. At the end of the day, we both knew what we wanted to do," Pant, who smashed a ton on Test comeback, said in a BCCI video posted on social media.

"The understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. So, I was trying to help the team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing. I enjoyed it."

Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant

The century was special for the 26-year-old, who was making his return to the longest format after nearly two years when a horrific car accident kept him out of the sport for nearly 16 months.

He managed a knock of 109 off 128 deliveries that included 13 fours and four sixes, as his innings was a mixture of both attack and defence.

Speaking about his return, Pant admitted that he was nervous, but the fire inside him to make a mark made it happen.

"I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy," he added.

India managed to tame Bangladesh by 280 runs before moving to Kanpur for the final Test. 

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

