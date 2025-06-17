HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'I Said No to Test Captaincy': Bumrah Reveals Why

June 17, 2025 18:22 IST

‘I had to say no.’

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah revealed it was tough to turn down the Test captaincy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah has revealed he rejected the BCCI’s offer to become India’s next Test captain, prioritising his fitness and consistency over the pressures of leadership.

Speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Bumrah revealed it was tough to turn down the Test captaincy, but said his conversation with BCCI selectors made it clear—managing his workload had to come first.

‘I wouldn’t be able to play all the matches,’ he said, ‘and that’s not fair to the team.’

 

‘Before Rohit and Virat retired, I had spoken to the BCCI during the IPL,’ Bumrah said. ‘We discussed my workload for the five-match Test series. I consulted with the people who help manage my back, and we all agreed I need to be smarter about how I approach the future.’

Bumrah, who has battled several injuries in recent years, including one that forced him out midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the subsequent Champions Trophy, said it wouldn’t be fair to the team if he couldn’t commit fully to the role.

‘BCCI was looking at me for the leadership role, but I had to say no because it's not ideal to lead for just a few matches and then step away. That’s not fair to the team. I wanted to put the team first.’

With India entering a new phase in Test cricket after the exits of stalwarts like Rohit, Kohli and Ashwin, Bumrah’s decision underlines his commitment to staying fit and available as India’s pace spearhead—even if it means stepping aside from the top job.

