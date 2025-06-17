HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Are The Spin Twins Up To In London?

What Are The Spin Twins Up To In London?

REDIFF CRICKET
June 17, 2025 14:13 IST

Ravindra Jadeja with Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have some fun during a break from the team's training sessions. Photographs: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram
 

Spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav soaked up London's charm as they strolled through parks and enjoyed coffee at cozy cafes.

The two left-arm spinners are gearing for India's challenging five-Test series against England, starting in Leeds on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja with Kuldeep Yadav

India could field both Jadeja and crafty wrist spinner Kuldeep in the playing XI for the series opener at Headingley.

While Jadeja has excelled with the bat in England, scoring 642 runs at an average of 29.18, with one century and three fifties, he would aim to improve upon his below-par bowling record of 27 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 43.48.

Ravindra Jadeja with Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep has played just one Test in England in which he bowled nine overs without taking a wicket.

'Every corner tells a story,' Kuldeep captioned the Instagram post on the duo's London adventure.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Young Batters Face Acid Test in England
How Many Tests Will Bumrah Play?
'Shubman Gill will be a mix of both Rohit and Kohli'
'Be the best batter you can be': Karthik tells Gill
