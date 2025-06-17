What Are The Spin Twins Up To In London?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have some fun during a break from the team's training sessions. Photographs: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav soaked up London's charm as they strolled through parks and enjoyed coffee at cozy cafes.



The two left-arm spinners are gearing for India's challenging five-Test series against England, starting in Leeds on Friday.

India could field both Jadeja and crafty wrist spinner Kuldeep in the playing XI for the series opener at Headingley.



While Jadeja has excelled with the bat in England, scoring 642 runs at an average of 29.18, with one century and three fifties, he would aim to improve upon his below-par bowling record of 27 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 43.48.

Kuldeep has played just one Test in England in which he bowled nine overs without taking a wicket.

'Every corner tells a story,' Kuldeep captioned the Instagram post on the duo's London adventure.