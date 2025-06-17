Pataudi Medal for England-India series' winning captain

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid receives the Pataudi Trophy from Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi after India's series win against England at the Oval, August 13, 2007. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

The Pataudi name will remain a part of the England-India cricket rivalry with the winning captain of the upcoming five-Test series set to be presented with a medal named after the royal family that has a rich connect with the game in both countries.

The decision to rename the Pataudi Trophy to Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy was taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board. A formal announcement was due on the sidelines of the WTC final at Lord's last week but it was put off in light of the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Renaming the trophy drew criticism from the likes of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

However, it has been learned that Tendulkar himself reached out to the ECB and expressed that the Pataudi name should remain a part of India-England cricket. ICC chairman Reportedly, ICC Chairman Jay Shah also had a role to play.

"When this happened Sachin reached out to ECB and conveyed that Pataudi name should remain a part of the India-England rivalry. Mr Jay Shah was involved in the discussions. ECB has agreed to the request and decided to present Pataudi Medal to the winning captain," said a BCCI source.

With the planned ceremony not going ahead in the UK, a formal announcement on the renaming of the trophy is scheduled for June 19, on the eve of the series-opener at Leeds.

Tendulkar is the leading run getter in Test cricket while Anderson has the most wickets in the traditional format as a fast bowler.

The Pataudis, on the other hand, have deep ties to the India-England cricketing landscape. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur both captained India and both played county cricket in England.