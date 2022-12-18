I like playing all formats for India: Kuldeep

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav registered career-best match figures of 8/113 to power India to victory in the first Test against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh's second innings for a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test, in Chattogram on Sunday.

Needing four wickets on the final day, India finished the job in 11.2 overs, bowling the hosts out for 324 after the hosts had resumed on their overnight score of 276/6.

Kuldeep scalped two quick wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel picked one wicket each.



Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more wickets in the second Bangladesh innings to finish with match figures of 8/113.



"I love bowling with Kookaburra balls, it gives me better grip and control, compared to the SG ball," said Kuldeep after the win.



"If I were not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white-ball matches. I have played IPL and with red ball India A matches, so my rhythm was set.



"I could bowl with aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on body," he said.



"I like playing all formats of cricket for India, nothing matches that pride. When I don't play I keep training so that the confidence remains intact in matched but I stay relaxed," he added.



Kuldeep was ably supported by left-arm spinner Patel, who finished with figures of 4/77 in the second innings.



With this win, India have climbed to the third place in the World Test Championship points table, pushing Sri Lanka to the fourth position.



India now have 87 points with 55.77 percentage (PCT), while Sri Lanka have 64 points and 53.33 PCT.



Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan came all out attacking on Day 4, knowing very well it would not be easy to just survive the whole day.



He smashed his way to an entertaining 84, studded with six sixes and as many fours in his 108-ball stay.



Siraj got the early breakthrough when he had Mehidy Hasan caught at point but Shakib kept attacking from the other end. The Bangladesh captain brought up his 30th Test fifty with a straight six off Axar.



Kuldeep got the wicket of Shakib who missed the slog sweep and was bowled before he had Ebadat Hossain caught by Shreyas Iyer at short leg.



Axar completed the formalities by going through the defence of Taijul Islam.