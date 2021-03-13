I feel confident playing under pressure, says Kishan

March 13, 2021 19:56 IST

'I don't mind playing anywhere, having switched between playing in the middle and top-order in my career so far.'

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was one of the top performers for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last year -- scoring 516 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145 with four fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan said he doesn't mind batting in any position for the Indian team if given an opportunity during the ongoing T20I series against England and added that pressure situation brings out the best in him.

Kishan was one of the top performers for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last year -- scoring 516 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145 with four fifties. The left-hander smashed 173 from 94 balls, hitting 11 sixes and 19 fours, to power Jharkhand to a mammoth 324-run win against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day match in Indore last month.



Kishan said the experience of batting in various positions in domestic cricket, in the IPL and for India 'A' has made him confident of playing under pressure. However, the youngster might find it difficult to break into the team with Rishabh Pant taking over the gloves after his superb run with the bat recently, while KL Rahul is also another option as the wicketkeeper.



"It's always difficult to make it to the team, but that's how it's always been. I don't mind playing anywhere, having switched between playing in the middle and top-order in my career so far," Ishan told Wisden after being picked in the Indian T20 team for the England series.



"I feel more confident to play under pressure and I think the various domestic formats, India A games help you do well in that situation," he added.



Ishan has credited Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan for mentoring him during the IPL.



"In the IPL it's important to make the most of an opportunity whenever you get one. It's the hunger and dedication to do well that helps you get across the line," he said.



"It's amazing to have mentors like Rohit bhai and so many others in the dressing room, you get to learn so much and adapt your game accordingly. The Mumbai Indians stint is the bedrock of my cricket. The mentorship I received from the coaches and Rohit and Zaheer bhai helped me."