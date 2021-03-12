News
'Below par batting; England made us pay'

Source: PTI
March 12, 2021 23:29 IST
'We just weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch; lack of execution on our shots and something… we have to address.'

India skipper Virat Kohli reacts following a misfield during the first T20 International against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad, on Friday

IMAGE: India skipper Virat Kohli reacts following a misfield during the first T20 International against England, at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera, Ahmedabad, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Outgunned by England on a tricky pitch, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his team was clueless about handling the challenge posed by the conditions in the first T20 international, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

 

Asked to bat first, India put up just 124 for 7, as their batsmen struggled to cope with the two-paced track at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Motera.

England, however, chased down the target comfortably, scoring 130 for 2 in 15.3 overs.

Kohli, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan fell to poor shots, something the Indian skipper looked concerned about.

"We just weren't aware of what we had to do on that pitch; lack of execution on our shots and something… we have to address," Kohli said, after going down by eight wickets.

"Accept your faults, come back with more intent, clarity of areas you want to hit. Wicket didn't allow you to hit the shots we wanted to," he added.

Kohli was pleased with the determination displayed by Shreyas Iyer, who hit a half-century to help India post a respectable total.

"Shreyas (Iyer) showed how to use the crease and ride the bounce. Below par batting performance and England made us pay. We looked to try a few things, but, having said that, you have to accept the conditions.

"If the pitch allows you to, you can be aggressive from ball one. We didn't spend enough time assessing. Shreyas did, but we had lost too many wickets to get to 150-160."

Asked if switching from the Test format to the shortest format, was a reason for India's struggle, Kohli disagreed.

“That shouldn't be a factor; take pride in playing good white-ball cricket; won our last few T20 series. These five games before the World Cup, we have to try and few things, but we can't take anything lightly against England."

England skipper Eoin Morgan said he was happy to be on the winning side

"(It was a good game) Particularly in the bowling department; the wicket was better for us than we expected. We didn't have to go to plan B and C very often, which is always a good sign."

Opener Jason Roy's fluent knock ensured that England went about their business calmly.

Morgan was quick to point out the impact Roy has on the team.

"Within the side there's huge competition; outside the squad, too. Huge support for players who score runs and does well, and when Jason does it … gees the boys up."

Like Kohli, England’s captain stressed that there was no Test hangover on the players.

"It is completely different format; very distinct. In a big series, like the Ashes, we've come out the back and learned from it."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
