'I do believe the IPL will happen in India'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 20, 2021 13:20 IST
'I can't fathom the IPL moving out of India.'

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal hinted that the entire league stage of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League could be held in Mumbai this year.

He also added that the knockout games of the T20 league are likely to be played at the newly-built Sardar Patel International Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

 

"From what I'm hearing and seeing, if England can come and tour, if the ISL (Indian Super League) can happen all in Goa, if Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-overs competition) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 competition) can happen across venues, I can't fathom the IPL moving out of India. I do believe the IPL will happen in India," Jindal told ESPNCricinfo.

"I believe they're contemplating whether to have the league phase at one venue (city) and playoffs at another venue. There's a lot of chatter about Mumbai being possibly being one venue because it has three grounds (Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium) and enough practice facilities, and Motera hosting the knockouts, but it's all unverified, it's all just what I am hearing," he added.

Jindal also stated that if the IPL group stage matches are staged in Mumbai, it would be advantageous to Delhi as the side has a number of players hailing from the city.

However, right now, it cannot be said that whether the IPL can go ahead in Mumbai as Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the recent few days.

"If you look at our selection of Steven Smith, we felt the wickets in Mumbai will suit his style of batting. The fact that we have so many Mumbai boys - Prithvi (Shaw), Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), Shreyas (Iyer) helps. Mumbai has true bounce, the ball moves a bit because it's on the coast, and all that played a role," said Jindal.

"The other option is being mulled right now is, why not open up all venues, go everywhere and show the world we're ready for the T20 World Cup? They (BCCI) are still unsure, I think it all depends on how the Covid situation plays out in India over the next two weeks," he added.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals Rs 2.2 crore, while the England duo of Tom Curran and Sam Billings were bought for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively in the IPL auction on Thursday.

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, was also bought by the franchise for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

