Kohli says his wife Anushka is his pillar of strength

February 19, 2021 16:34 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli has time and again appreciated wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as a factor in how he perceives things since their relationship and how she has made him a different human being.

The Indian cricket team captain has never shied away from admitting the admiration he has for Anushka and he has continued doing so.

Recently, Kohli revealed that his wife, Anushka has been a ‘pillar of strength’ for him, and they both have ‘detailed conversations’ on how to tackle negativity.

"From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my wife. Anushka and I have such great detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter to put things into perspective," Kohli said during a conversation with former England first-class cricketer Mark Nicholas on his podcast -- 'Not Just Cricket'.

"She has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation. And to be able to have a life partner that understands exactly what you are thinking, feeling and what you are going through, I do not quite know if I would have had that clarity if she was not in my life," he added.

Kohli also revealed legendary Sachin Tendulkar's advice to him which he ‘took on board’ and helped him change his mindset.

"I did have a chat with him about the mental side of things as well and the thing that he told me was, in cricket what he experienced was if you are going through a strong negative feeling and if that is coming into your system regularly, it is best to let it pass. If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on," he said