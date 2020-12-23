News
I can't really compare myself to Ashwin: Lyon

I can't really compare myself to Ashwin: Lyon

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 23, 2020 13:51 IST
'We are similar in a way but we are very different as well, so I can't really compare myself to him.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says he and India's Ravichandran Ashwin are similar yet different type of bowlers, so comparisons should not be made between the two.

Lyon spoke highly of Ashwin, who he says stands out with his variations.

 

"Ashwin is a world-class bowler, to be honest. I have watched him a lot especially when I had gone to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn of him. But he is a very cagey bowler, he has got all the variations," Lyon said ahead of the second Test, beginning in Melbourne on Saturday.

"He's very cagey with the way he changes his pace, so he is a very talented bowler. We are similar in a way but we are very different as well, so I can't really compare myself to him. I think his records speak for his own, so hats off to Ashwin," said the 33-year-old off-spinner.

Ashwin has been India's premier off-spinner with 370 wickets from 72 Tests.

Lyon himself is close to touching the milestone of 400 Test wickets, with 391 wickets from 97 Tests.

Asked if he would have any preferable choice for his 400th Test wicket, Lyon said that it doesn't matter to him.

"Doesn't worry me, if it's (Mayank) Agarwal or (Jasprit) Bumrah, or whoever, batter of bowler, doesn't worry me whatsoever, just it would be nice feather in the cap to get there," he said.

Lyon also dubbed the current Australian attack as the best in the world and said it is a privilege to be part of it.

"I have said many times before in my eyes, this is the best bowling attack in the world. We are all, best mates and there is no day goes by when there is not a banter being thrown around in the WhatsApp group," he said about the chemistry among the teammates.

There is still uncertainty over whether Sydney will able to host the third Test amidst rising number COVID-19 cases.

"I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power to make sure that the third Test goes ahead at Sydney and hopefully all things go well and people stay safe here, fingers crossed that the third Test goes ahead at the SCG, Cricket Australia is doing everything they can," he said.

"To be honest, it has been an adaptable year for everyone, it is out of our hands, I am just hoping that everyone is staying safe in Sydney during the festive period, I know Cricket Australia is doing everything in their power," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Angry Bedi asks DDCA to remove his name from stands
Australia's Lyon expects India fightback in Melbourne
How Australia plan to subdue Pujara in Boxing Day Test
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

