MCG Test: Team India hits the nets

December 23, 2020 12:05 IST

IMAGE: The Indian team before their training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After suffering a batting debacle in the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, the Indian team is looking to regroup ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The visitors will be without Captain Virat Kohli, who headed back home for the birth of his child, and fast bowler Mohammed Shami who will miss the rest of the series with a wrist fracture after he was struck by a bouncer from Pat Cummins in the first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane, who took over the captaincy, will look to rejuvenate the Indian team who are desperate to bounce back at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and get back into the series.

The Indians took to the nets at the MCG on Wednesday with all the players going through a rigorous training session.

Head Coach Ravi Shastri had a long chat with Captain Rahane as they figure the playing XI for the MCG Test.

IMAGE: Rahane and Shastri have a chat. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah in action. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets ready for a long stint in the nets. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Shastri watches Umesh Yadav bowl. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rahane hones his catching skills during the fielding session. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fit-again Ravindra Jadeja takes a running catch. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin works on his variations. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images