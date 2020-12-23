News
MCG Test: Team India hits the nets

MCG Test: Team India hits the nets

By HARISH KOTIAN
December 23, 2020 12:05 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team before their training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

After suffering a batting debacle in the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide, the Indian team is looking to regroup ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The visitors will be without Captain Virat Kohli, who headed back home for the birth of his child, and fast bowler Mohammed Shami who will miss the rest of the series with a wrist fracture after he was struck by a bouncer from Pat Cummins in the first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane, who took over the captaincy, will look to rejuvenate the Indian team who are desperate to bounce back at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and get back into the series.

The Indians took to the nets at the MCG on Wednesday with all the players going through a rigorous training session.

Head Coach Ravi Shastri had a long chat with Captain Rahane as they figure the playing XI for the MCG Test.

 

IMAGE: Rahane and Shastri have a chat. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah in action. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets ready for a long stint in the nets. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Shastri watches Umesh Yadav bowl. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rahane hones his catching skills during the fielding session. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Fit-again Ravindra Jadeja takes a running catch. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin works on his variations. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Ashwin and Pujara. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
HARISH KOTIAN
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

