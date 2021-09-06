News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah bags 100 Test wickets, breaks Kapil's record

Bumrah bags 100 Test wickets, breaks Kapil's record

Source: ANI
September 06, 2021 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Jonathan Bairstow during day five of the Fourth Test Match at The Kia Oval.Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. Bumrah achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth Test against England when he removed Ollie Pope for 2 in the second session of the final day.

 

With Pope's wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's record. Kapil Dev had taken 25 Tests to reach 100 wickets while Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 24th game. Former India bowler Irfan Pathan is next on the list, having reached 100 wickets in 28 matches while pacer Mohammad Shami occupies the fourth spot.

"What a way to reach the milestone!@Jaspritbumrah93 bowls a beauty as Pope is bowled. Among Indian pacers, he is the quickest to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets," BCCI tweeted.

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets. He had achieved the feat in just 18 games during the West Indies tour of India in 2013.

Meanwhile, England batsmen failed to rise to the challenge of battling it out against the Indian bowlers in the second session after the visitors took the honours in the first session of the fifth morning in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target
India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
Mr 360 is Here!
Mr 360 is Here!
Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9%
Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9%
Naval Aviation Receives President's Colour
Naval Aviation Receives President's Colour
PIX: Paralympics champs return to rousing reception
PIX: Paralympics champs return to rousing reception
Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC monthly award
Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC monthly award

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC monthly award

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC monthly award

Shastri tests positive in RT-PCR; to miss 5th Test

Shastri tests positive in RT-PCR; to miss 5th Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances