Hyundai Returns As ICC Partner Till 2027

By Deepak Patel
December 24, 2025 12:42 IST

The partnership strengthens HMC's presence in global cricket, marking its return to the sport after its earlier association with the ICC between 2011 and 2015.

IMAGE: Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, ICC, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, HMIL, Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC, Imran Khwaja, Deputy Chairman, ICC, Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head - Marketing, HMIL. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai India/Instagram
 

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), the parent of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Tuesday signed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to become a premier partner for six major ICC tournaments, across both men's and women's events, till 2027.

'These rights include participating in iconic match-day moments such as the coin toss, securing prominent in-stadium branding, and offering bespoke fan experiences,' the company stated in a press release.

'This partnership reflects Hyundai's strong commitment to India and growing importance of the India market in Hyundai's global operations,' Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO-designate, HMIL, said.

'We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR, digital, experiential and dealerships to maximise this opportunity across the country.'

Under the agreement, HMC will engage fans at ICC events through on-ground activations, vehicle displays, and digital initiatives aimed at improving audience interaction.

Hyundai's volume sales in India dropped by 6.7 per cent year-on-year to 375,912 units in the April-November period of this financial year, as per SIAM data.

'Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve, and the resilience to rise to every challenge,' José Muñoz, president and CEO, HMC, stated.

'We are honoured to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide.

'In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments,' he added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Deepak Patel
Deepak Patel
