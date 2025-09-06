Why BCCI has hiked shirt sponsorship rates

IMAGE: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 parted ways with the Indian cricket team as its lead sponsor, following the Online Gaming Bill being passed in the Parliament last month. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia opened up and revealed the reason behind terminating the contract with Dream 11, who were Team India's jersey sponsors.

Saikia confirmed the development, citing the Online Gaming Bill as the reason.

In 2023, the BCCI announced a deal with Dream11 as the lead sponsor for Team India. Dream11 replaced Byju's, whose contract ended in March that year, and had signed the agreement with BCCI for a period of three years.

Expressing his views on termination with Dream 11, the BCCI secretary told ANI, "As the team's sponsorship is concerned, regarding the jersey of the Indian team, we had the contract till March 2026. So with Dream 11, we had a three-year contract, which was going to be over by March 2026. But because of the new law, which has come into place, we have to abruptly cut their contract period. They are no longer part of the BCCI's team sponsorship deal. We have six months left with them, and thereafter, we have another two to three years tenure."

"In that view of the matter, we have floated an RFP requesting all the bidders to participate for a contract period of two and a half to three years. That will take care of our BCCI's engagement till 2027. This is a tenure which will be beyond March 2026, so there is appreciation in every aspect. That's why we are hiking the amount by a little bit, and I don't think that will create any problem so far as getting a new sponsor," he added.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aims to promote E-sports and online social games, while outlawing online money gaming. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. The Bill seeks to completely ban offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.

Through this legislation, the government aims to promote e-sports and give them legal recognition. This bill will help provide legal support to e-sports. Earlier, there was no legal backing for e-sports, sources said.