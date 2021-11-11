News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hussain on what went wrong for England in World Cup semis

Hussain on what went wrong for England in World Cup semis

November 11, 2021 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The bitter defeat to New Zealand reminded Hussain of England's spectacular loss in the final of the 2016 World T20 against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England's inconsistent death bowling once again hurt their chances in the side's defeat to New Zealand in Wednesday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, according to former captain Nasser Hussain.

 

With New Zealand needing 57 off the last four overs in their chase of 167 in Abu Dhabi, England ended up losing with an over to spare with Jimmy Neesham's 11-ball assault of 27 sealing the fate of the contest.

The bitter defeat reminded Hussain of England's spectacular loss in the final of the 2016 World T20 against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

"Just as England's death bowling cost them in the final of the last Twenty20 World Cup when Ben Stokes went for four sixes, so it did again here on Wednesday night," Hussain wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

"It is the one aspect of their game this England team have not consistently got right."

Five years back, seamer Chris Jordan conceded just eight runs in the penultimate over before Carlos Brathwaite struck four consecutive sixes off Stokes to take his side to victory.

On Wednesday, Neesham turned the match on its head in the 23-run 17th over, hitting Jordan for two sixes and a four.

Hussain, who played 96 tests for England, said Morgan sorely missed the injured Tymal Mills, who is known for skilful bowling in the final overs of matches.

"I have been saying Jordan's death bowling has not been quite as good in the last year or so and that is maybe because Eoin Morgan has gone away from the plan of bowling yorkers," he added.

"But it's not easy and anyone can go for big runs if they are fractionally off. This is not a case of Jordan costing England the World Cup and I hope people don't interpret it that way.

"Someone has to put their hand up and bowl at the most difficult times when the opposition are coming at you. It just didn't work out for him on the night."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Neesham turned the semis New Zealand's way
How Neesham turned the semis New Zealand's way
New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton
New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton
'Happy I got job done,' says Mitchell as NZ make final
'Happy I got job done,' says Mitchell as NZ make final
Gehlot meets Sonia, Priyanka ahead of cabinet rejig
Gehlot meets Sonia, Priyanka ahead of cabinet rejig
Heavy rains, winds: No arrivals at Chennai airport
Heavy rains, winds: No arrivals at Chennai airport
10 Films You Must Watch
10 Films You Must Watch
Punjab unanimously rejects Centre's BSF notification
Punjab unanimously rejects Centre's BSF notification

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

How Mitchell, Neesham's new zeal destroyed England

How Mitchell, Neesham's new zeal destroyed England

Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 WC

Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances