Home  » Cricket » Huge blow for South Africa ahead of packed Test summer

Huge blow for South Africa ahead of packed Test summer

November 14, 2024 17:33 IST
Injured Ngidi to miss twin Test series

Seamer Lungi Ngidi has been sidelined with a groin injury

IMAGE: Seamer Lungi Ngidi has been sidelined with a groin injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers /Reuters

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the home Test summer with a groin injury, missing series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while captain Temba Bavuma will have a fitness test on Monday to assess his availability.

Ngidi is expected to return to play in January, possibly in time for the third season of the SA20 Twenty20 league.

 

Batter Bavuma is in a race to be fit for the start of the two-Test series with Sri Lanka that gets under way in Durban on November 27 as he returns from an elbow injury that ruled him out of the series sweep in Bangladesh last month.

His loss would be more keenly felt than Ngidi, with South Africa having depth in their seam department but still at times brittle with their top six batting.

South Africa have a chance of reaching the 2025 World Test Championship final but would likely have to win both Tests against Sri Lanka, and the two-match home series with Pakistan that includes Boxing Day and New Year fixtures.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
