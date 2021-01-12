News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » HUGE BLOW! Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

HUGE BLOW! Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: January 12, 2021 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/india-australia-have-you-seen-boom-boom-so-upset/20210111.htm

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the coming four Test series against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test, but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source said.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Australia will have the edge going to Brisbane'
'Australia will have the edge going to Brisbane'
Injured Vihari out of fourth Test against Australia
Injured Vihari out of fourth Test against Australia
PIX: Amazing Indian fightback at SCG on Day 5
PIX: Amazing Indian fightback at SCG on Day 5
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
Vihari batted for three hours with Grade 2 tear at SCG
'Virat, enjoy the new innings'
'Virat, enjoy the new innings'
Here's what to WATCH on OTT
Here's what to WATCH on OTT
1st Covishield vaccines consignment leaves Serum Inst
1st Covishield vaccines consignment leaves Serum Inst

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Blow for India as Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test

Blow for India as Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test

'Hope all of us realise importance of Pujara, Ashwin'

'Hope all of us realise importance of Pujara, Ashwin'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use