HUGE BLOW! Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

Last updated on: January 12, 2021 09:44 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the coming four Test series against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test, but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source said.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.