News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hope all of us realise importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin: Ganguly

Hope all of us realise importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin: Ganguly

Source: PTI
January 11, 2021 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal in the Indain dressing room after the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday lauded the efforts of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in saving the third Test against Australia and urged the Indian team to go for a series win in the final match in Brisbane.

 

The trio of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin navigated through a hostile Australian bowling attack on the final day to snatch a remarkable draw against the home team at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Hope all of us realise the importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin in cricket teams...batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that," Ganguly tweeted.

"..well fought India..time to win the series @bcci," he wrote.

Chasing a herculean target of 407, Pant (97) and Pujara (77) played brilliantly to give India hope of an unlikely win. After the dismissal of the duo, Ashwin (39 not out off 128 balls) and Hanuma Vihari (23 not out off 161) saw through the last session to save the Test and pull off a spectacular draw.

The series is locked at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test, starting in in Brisbane, from Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rahane lauds Vihari, Ashwin and Pant's dogged show
Rahane lauds Vihari, Ashwin and Pant's dogged show
PIX: India bat through final day to snatch draw at SCG
PIX: India bat through final day to snatch draw at SCG
PIX: Amazing Indian fightback at SCG on Day 5
PIX: Amazing Indian fightback at SCG on Day 5
K'taka Cabinet exercise on Jan 13 or 14: Yediyurappa
K'taka Cabinet exercise on Jan 13 or 14: Yediyurappa
AAP's Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, ink hurled at him
AAP's Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, ink hurled at him
Caught on cam! Smith slammed for scuffing pitch
Caught on cam! Smith slammed for scuffing pitch
Purchase order for 11 mn doses of Serum vaccine placed
Purchase order for 11 mn doses of Serum vaccine placed

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

How Ashwin defied pain to rescue India at SCG

How Ashwin defied pain to rescue India at SCG

Check out Ashwin's befitting reply to Paine's sledging

Check out Ashwin's befitting reply to Paine's sledging

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use