Blow for India as Jadeja ruled out of fourth Australia Test

Blow for India as Jadeja ruled out of fourth Australia Test

January 11, 2021 22:12 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja gives teammate Ravichandran Ashwin a huge as they celebrate securing a draw in the third Test against Australia, in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia, starting in Brisbane from Friday, after dislocating his left thumb during the third match in Sydney.

 

"He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb," BCCI said in a media release on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja will consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury, added the Indian Cricket Board.

Jadeja took 4/62 in Australia's first innings and then scored a vital 28 not out with the bat before he was struck by on the gloves by a short ball from Mitchell Starc.

It remains to be seen if he will recover in time for the four-Test series against England from February 5.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

