Shami on how Zaheer, Akram shaped his bowling career

April 21, 2020 23:30 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami and Zaheer Khan were teammates at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday revealed that Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram have played in big role in shaping his bowling career.

Shami also revealed during an Instagram Live session with batsman Manoj Tiwary that growing up he used to look up to Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer, and Akram.

"When we were growing up, we used to witness that India and Pakistan used to be the most intense matches. Sachin Tendulkar is a great of the game and I looked up at him when I was growing up. The best pair was of Virender Sehwag and Sachin. When it comes to batting, I used to look up to Sehwag and Sachin," Shami said during the Instagram Live session.

"When it comes to bowling, I used to look at Zaheer Khan. When India and Pakistan faced off against each other, I also used to like Wasim Akram. Both Zaheer and Akram were left-arm bowlers," he added.

Shami worked with bowling coach Akram during his time with Kolkata Knight Riders and had a chance to learn from Zaheer as the duo worked together at Delhi Capitals.

"When I came to KKR, I realised the skill and value associated with cricket. I watched Wasim Akram all my life on television, but with KKR, I had the chance to learn from him. For the initial days, I was not even able to talk to him.

"Wasim bhai came up to me then, and he initiated conversation with me and he started telling me things about bowling. He read me very fast, he realised what I am all about, I learnt a lot from him. If you have someone experienced close to you, then you should not shy away and try to learn maximum things as well," Shami said.

"Zaheer bhai and I did not play much together, but whenever I got the chance to talk to him, he was very helpful. I spent time with him during IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, Zaheer bhai is very experienced, I just wanted to learn how to go about bowling with the new ball," he added.