Babar Azam breaks record for most runs in maiden T20 WC

IMAGE: Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches as Pakistan opener Babar Azam fires the ball to the boundary during the second T20 World Cup semi-final, in Dubai, on Thursday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bettered the record for most runs by a player in his first T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The opener achieved this feat during the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Australia, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Azam is atop the list with 269 runs, followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden and England's Joe Root, with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.

Azam was out for 39 off 34 balls, including five fours, caught by David Warner off Adam Zampa’s bowling in the tenth over, as Pakistan lost their first wicket for 71.