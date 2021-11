No crowd restriction for New Zealand T20I in Jaipur

IMAGE: As per current guidelines spectators need to be vaccinated with one dose or carry a negative Covid-19 test report which will be checked at the entrance of the Sawai Mansingh stadium. Photograph: BCCI

The opening T20 International between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on November 17 could be played in front of a 'full house', with the host association deciding there will be no restriction on entry of spectators with even a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID negative test report, which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has a capacity of 25,000 is hosting an international game after eight years.

"As per the current state guidelines, we can have a full crowd. You need to be vaccinated with one dose or you carry a negative test report which will be checked at the entrance," Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Thursday.

Sharma said entry to the stadium will be only with masks. It will be the first international match in India with no restrictions in the COVID era.

Crowds were allowed during India's home series against England, but the number was capped at 50 percent before a spike in cases during the white-ball leg forced the organisers to stage the matches without fans.

Sharma said tickets for the opening T20 will go on sale from Thursday night and be available on paytm.com.

"The prices start from Rs 1,000 and the most expensive ticket will cost Rs 15,000," he said.

While New Zealand have the reached the T20 World Cup final, to be played on November 14, nine players from their Test squad arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday, added Sharma.

India’s players have already returned home following their early exit from the World Cup and will enter the bubble soon.

The three-match T20 series will be followed by two Tests as part of the World Test Championship.