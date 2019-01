January 07, 2019 18:55 IST

IMAGE: The Bharat Army in all their splendour at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

The Bharat Army echoed the shouts of 'India, India'! around the Sydney Cricket Ground.

And the members of Bharat Army were present with songs and musical instruments when India won the historic Test series win against Australia.

In the video Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and other Team India members were seen dancing and enjoying with the members of Bharat Army.

Take a look!