News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Tendulkar celebrated 25th wedding anniversary

How Tendulkar celebrated 25th wedding anniversary

May 26, 2020 00:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali at the launch of his autobiography, Playing It My Way, in Mumbai, in November 2014. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday by preparing a surprise sweet dish for his family.

"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar said in the video posted on Instagram.

 

Tendulkar's mother Rajni also joined her son in the kitchen to cook something for the family on the special day.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar seemed quite happy with how the mango kulfi turned out.

"Superb!"

"I feel like having more of it but I have to keep for them also, we have to share," he quipped.

Tendulkar had married Dr Anjali Mehta in Mumbai on May 25, 1995.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Spinners must make friends with 'keepers first'

'Spinners must make friends with 'keepers first'

When Anjali fell for 17-year-old Tendulkar

When Anjali fell for 17-year-old Tendulkar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use