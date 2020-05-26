How Tendulkar celebrated 25th wedding anniversary

May 26, 2020 00:22 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali at the launch of his autobiography, Playing It My Way, in Mumbai, in November 2014.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday by preparing a surprise sweet dish for his family.



"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar said in the video posted on Instagram.

Tendulkar's mother Rajni also joined her son in the kitchen to cook something for the family on the special day.



Meanwhile, Tendulkar seemed quite happy with how the mango kulfi turned out.



"Superb!"



"I feel like having more of it but I have to keep for them also, we have to share," he quipped.

Tendulkar had married Dr Anjali Mehta in Mumbai on May 25, 1995.