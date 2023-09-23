News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Sarvanan slips to 2nd spot, Neha third

Source: PTI
September 23, 2023 23:01 IST
Vishnu Sarvanan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Former Olympian Vishnu Sarvanan slipped to second spot, while Neha Thakur was ranked third in the overall standings of their respective events at the Asian Games, in Hangzhou, on Saturday.

Leading in the 13-member men's dinghy event on Friday, Sarvanan was ranked fifth in the seventh race to go down to second spot with five more races lined up in the Olympic Qualifying Event.

Olympic quota places are also available in three more events in sailing men's kite, IQFoil and Laser radial.

 

Nethra Kumanan ended the day on fifth position after a third-place finish in race seven of the women's single dinghy-ILCA6.

Jerome Savarimuthu had a seventh-place finish in men's windsurfing-IQFOIL.

Sailing

In men's kite, Chitresh Tatha was seventh in the standings.

The men's skiff-49er pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won the race-7 to end the day at fourth place.

Adhvait Menon finished the day on seventh position in men's dinghy-ILCA4.

The women's skiff-49er pair of Shital Verma and Harshita Tomar were in fourth position with four more races left in their category.

The mixed dinghy-470 pair of Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar finished the day at fifth place.

Nethra Kumanan finished the day on fifth position in women's single dinghy-ILCA6.

The mixed Multihull- NARCA17 pair of Indar Doiphade and Ramya Saravanan were third.

Aabad Ali had a successive fourth-place finish in two races as he was fourth in the standings with four more races left in men's windsurfer:RS:X.

In women's Windsurfer: RS:X, Ishwariya Ganesan ended the day at fourth spot.

Source: PTI
Asian Games 2023

