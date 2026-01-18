HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How New Zealand scripted history in Indore

How New Zealand scripted history in Indore

Last updated on: January 18, 2026 22:13 IST

This is the first time in 37 years that New Zealand have won an ODI series in India.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Philips hit centuries to power New Zealand to 337 for 8

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Philips hit centuries to power New Zealand to 337 for 8. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored centuries in a devastating partnership to lay the platform for a 41-run win over India in their third one-day international (ODI) in Indore on Sunday, which sealed a comeback 2-1 series victory.

A target of 337 left the hosts facing a daunting task and they ran out of steam despite veteran Virat Kohli's battling knock of 124.

 

Virat Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy put on an 88-run stand

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Nitish Kumar Reddy put on an 88-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

India started shakily and lost wickets at frequent intervals before Kohli gave home fans hope as he combined with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) in an 88-run partnership.

Virat Kohli's 54th ODI century went in vain 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's 54th ODI century went in vain. Photograph: BCCI

Kristian Clarke removed Reddy to stymie India's momentum and the required run rate quickly climbed, but Kohli found another able partner in Harshit Rana as the pair stepped on the gas.

Kohli reached a record-extending 54th ODI century and Rana hit a whirlwind 52 off 43 balls, but a decisive over from Zak Foulkes broke India's resistance.

Zakary Foulkes of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma  

IMAGE: Zakary Foulkes of New Zealand celebrates a wicket with his teammates. Photograph: BCCI

Foulkes tempted Rana with a full toss which was caught by Henry Nicholls at long-on, before an edge from Mohammed Siraj carried through to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay on the next delivery.

The final blow was dealt two overs later, when Kohli miscued a shot and sent the ball sailing into the hands of Mitchell at long-off.

"After the first game, coming here 1-1, the way we played was disappointing. Lot of areas need improving. Virat's batting and Harshit's batting have been positives," India captain Shubman Gill said.

MITCHELL AND PHILLIPS SAVE NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand were struggling at 58-3 after being put into bat on a Holkar Stadium wicket known for producing high-scoring games.

However, Mitchell took the attack to the hosts' bowlers and was well supported by Phillips as they added 219 in 188 balls.

Glenn Phillips bats enroute his century 

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips bats en route his century. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell, who made 84 in the first ODI and 131 in the second, hit 15 fours and three sixes to post a career-high ODI score of 137 and record his fourth century in India.

The teams next meet in a five-match Twenty20 International series from January 21-31, a key part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup which begins on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Daryl Mitchell hit 15 fours and three sixes to post a career-high ODI score of 137 and record his fourth century in India.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell hit 15 fours and three sixes to post a career-high ODI score of 137 and record his fourth century in India. Photograph: BCCI

"It's really nice to contribute and to win over here. The way we built partnerships, with (Will) Young and GP (Phillips)," said Mitchell, who was named Player of the Series.

"Always nice to get stuck into moments with your mates. I'm just trying to concentrate on being present, watch the ball and repeat, and make some good decisions. GP is a mate, awesome to see him get a 100."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
