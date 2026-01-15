Nitish Reddy yet to repay team's faith, admits ten Doeschate

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 20 off 21 balls and went wicketless in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was candid in his assessment of young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy after India’s seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Reddy, the only change in India’s playing XI for the match, struggled to make a telling contribution in Vadodara. With the bat, he scored 20 runs, and with the ball, he went wicketless in his two overs as New Zealand chased down India’s total of 284 with ease to level the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, ten Doeschate admitted that the team has been patient with Reddy, but expects more when opportunities come his way.

"For someone who's making their way, particularly with the bat tonight (Wednesday), it was that perfect chance where you're walking in that situation, and you've got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket. You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected," the former Dutch said at the post-match press conference.

Ten Doeschate admitted that, in hindsight, India would have preferred playing a third spinner instead of Reddy, given how effectively New Zealand's spinners exploited the conditions.

"If you look at the combinations we have played in the past, we do like the extra spinner. To bring Ayush (Badoni) into the squad at the very last minute with Washy (Washington Sundar) going down in the (last) game, we thought Nitish should be better suited on this track," he said.

"Looking at the way the New Zealand spinners bowled, we could have done (it) with another spinner." In a season where both Indian superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, returned to the premier domestic 50-over competition for their respective state teams following the BCCI's diktat, ten Doeschate said the latter is "short on cricket".