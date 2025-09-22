How Kohli inspired this teenager to play for Australia

IMAGE: Aryan Sharma was picked in the Australian team for the Under-19 limited overs series against India. Photographs: Kind courtesy Cricket.com.au/Instagram

Aryan Sharma, a 17-year-old inspired by Virat Kohli, saw his 2018 message to the Indian batting great to 'watch him play for Australia in 2025' come to life.



His dream to represent Australia came true after he lined up for the Under-19 team against India in the first youth ODI of the three-match series in Brisbane on Sunday.



Aryan arrived at the Boxing Day Test in 2018 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as an 11-year-old with a dream and a sign. Seven years later, his dream turned into reality after he was named in the final XI of the Australian U-19 against India at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.



The fixture that the 17-year-old witnessed was the one where Kohli dazzled on the crease and conjured 82 in the first innings, which laid the platform for India's memorable 137-run victory.



"In 2018, at just 11 years old, I went to the Boxing Day Test with a poster that said, 'Virat, you are my inspiration. Watch me play for Australia in 2025'. I don't know why I chose that year, but it was my dream. Now in 2025, through God's grace, the support of my family and years of hard work, I have been selected for the Australia U-19 team," Aryan was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

During his debut appearance for Australia, Aryan was dismissed from 10 from 14 deliveries, including a solitary boundary, before being dismissed by Kanishk Chouhan. With the ball, he rolled his arms for a four-over spell and returned wicketless while conceding 36 runs at an economy of nine.

India U-19 cantered to a landslide seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first youth ODI, with Abhigyan Kundu, leading the charge with an unbeaten 87. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia limped to 225/9, courtesy of John James smashing an unbeaten 77 from 68 balls.



After teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi sparkled with a bright knock of 32 off 28, skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra failed to create the desired impact.



Kundu took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, while Vedant Trivedi played the supporting role with a composed knock of 61 off 69 deliveries to steer the tourists to a commanding win.