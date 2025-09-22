Abhishek reveals secret behind 'L' celebration against Pakistan

'You talk, we win'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma blew kisses towards the stand after completing his fifty and then made an 'L' gesture during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Sharma revealed the secret behind his 'L' celebration after smashing a match-winning half-century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai on Sunday.



The young opener hit a quickfire 74 from 39 balls, with five sixes and six fours, to power India to a thumping six-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.



Abhishek said captain Suryakumar Yadav telling him to push for singles reminded him of his father Raj Kumar Sharma.



"Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were standing and saying take one run, he used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. That's where I pay the most attention to. I am used to it, and you asked me two to three times to push for a single," Abhishek told Suryakumar in a candid chat in a video posted by the BCCI.



The Punjab left-hander blazed his way to a half-century from just 24 balls, the quickest by an Indian against Pakistan.



With his family present in the stands, Abhishek blew kisses towards the stand after completing his fifty and then made an 'L' gesture, which raised speculations about the gesture.



"It is very special because I feel their record is going very well for me. Whenever they come, we have won the game one-sidedly. Even today, we won the contest one-sidedly. It is a special feeling when family members come," Abhishek said while speaking about his family's presence.

"This is love, it is a celebration for those who support the Indian team. This is for India," he said while explaining the meaning behind his gesture.

Abhishek had a few altercations with the Pakistan players during Sunday's match. After smashing the Pakistan bowlers all around the park in Dubai, he gave a befitting reply on social media too.

'You talk, we win,' he said on Instagram.