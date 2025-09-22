HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek reveals secret behind 'L' celebration against Pakistan

Abhishek reveals secret behind 'L' celebration against Pakistan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 17:49 IST

x

'You talk, we win'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma blew kisses towards the stand after completing his fifty and then made an 'L' gesture during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Sharma revealed the secret behind his 'L' celebration after smashing a match-winning half-century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai on Sunday.

The young opener hit a quickfire 74 from 39 balls, with five sixes and six fours, to power India to a thumping six-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

Abhishek said captain Suryakumar Yadav telling him to push for singles reminded him of his father Raj Kumar Sharma.

"Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were standing and saying take one run, he used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. That's where I pay the most attention to. I am used to it, and you asked me two to three times to push for a single," Abhishek told Suryakumar in a candid chat in a video posted by the BCCI.

The Punjab left-hander blazed his way to a half-century from just 24 balls, the quickest by an Indian against Pakistan. 
 
With his family present in the stands, Abhishek blew kisses towards the stand after completing his fifty and then made an 'L' gesture, which raised speculations about the gesture. 

"It is very special because I feel their record is going very well for me. Whenever they come, we have won the game one-sidedly. Even today, we won the contest one-sidedly. It is a special feeling when family members come," Abhishek said while speaking about his family's presence.

 

"This is love, it is a celebration for those who support the Indian team. This is for India," he said while explaining the meaning behind his gesture.

Abhishek had a few altercations with the Pakistan players during Sunday's match. After smashing the Pakistan bowlers all around the park in Dubai, he gave a befitting reply on social media too.

'You talk, we win,' he said on Instagram.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
Farhan breaks silence on gun celebration: 'Don't care...'
Farhan breaks silence on gun celebration: 'Don't care...'
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Surya defends Bumrah: He is not a robot
Surya defends Bumrah: He is not a robot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple2:15

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A Successfully Conducted0:52

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV