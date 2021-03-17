How Jos Buttler plans to tackle Chahal

March 17, 2021 13:22 IST

IMAGE: Jos Buttler guided the visitors to an easy win on the back of his sensational 83 off 52 balls. Photograph: BCCI

England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who starred for the visitors in the third T20I against India, said that he went after Yuzvendra Chahal because the spinner might not have expected it considering their past battles.

The Rajasthan Royals cricketer has struggled to score freely against Chahal in IPL and in the first T20I the leg-spinner trapped him lbw but it was different in the third match.

Defending a modest 157, skipper Virat Kohli pressed in Chahal early in the fourth over but only to see Buttler go in a counter-attacking mode in his 52-ball unbeaten knock with four sixes and five boundaries.

"I felt it was a great opportunity to try and attack him. The ball had swung a little bit for the seamers and was standing up so I felt like spin was going to be the best time to attack in the Powerplay," he explained.

"I felt the right thing to and I was confident to take him on. I took a couple of risks that came off and it set me up on my way," he added.

The right-handed batsman guided the visitors to an easy win on the back of his sensational 83 off 52 balls.

The England batsman admitted that reverse sweeping Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.

"Yes, I think so. (On him reverse sweeping Chahal) in certain times. He is a fantastic bowler, he has a lot of success in T20 cricket. I think we naturally have in our side theguys who are good exponents of a reverse sweep," said Buttler.

"So naturally we are gonna play that shot and it has become a big positive in T20 cricket. You got that in your armory. So it is about guys backing their options and going for that and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The penultimate T20I between the two teams will be on Thursday.