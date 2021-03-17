Top Performer: Buttler comes to the party!

March 17, 2021 07:27 IST

IMAGE: Jos Buttler plays the reverse sweep during the third T20 International in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler hit a career-best 83 to power England to a thumping eight wicket victory over India in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and give the tourists a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Buttler, who fell for a duck in the previous game, looked determined to make a difference with the bat. He took his time to get going, batting cautiously in the first two overs against the pacers.

But the introduction of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the fourth over saw him change gears and take the attack to the Indian bowlers.

He smashed Chahal's first ball for a huge six over long-on and even though the spinner got Jason Roy in the same over, he was carted for another six by Buttler.

Buttler was unstoppable from that point.

Pacer Shardul Thakur came under fire as Buttler hit him for a couple of fours and a six in the next over.

Chahal was smashed for a couple of fours in his next over by Buttler as England made most of the Powerplay to score 57 for one in six overs.

Buttler curbed his stroke-making after the end of Powerplay as he played out the singles in the middle overs but still raced to his fifty from only 26 balls.

Even though Dawid Malan struggled to get going, England were always in control of the run chase through Buttler, who hardly played a false shot during his knock.

He took a special liking to Chahal, welcoming him to the crease for a new spell by reverse sweeping the first ball for a four and then clubbed Washington Sundar for his third six over long-on.

England's vice-captain hit four sixes and five fours in his 52-ball knock as his attacking approach single-handedly gave the Indians no chance with the ball.