Turning Point: Wood strikes cripple India

March 17, 2021 07:14 IST

IMAGE: Mark Wood celebrates Shreyas Iyer's wicket during the third T20 International in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Mark Wood's fiery spell with the ball was instrumental in England's eight-wicket victory in the third T20 International against India in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Wood missed the second game with fitness issues as England finished on the losing side, but came back all guns blazing to rock the Indian batting line-up.

He took no time to get going, starting with the struggling K L Rahul's wicket in his first over, beating the opener all ends up with extra pace.

In his next over, he had India firmly on the backfoot as he dismissed dangerman Rohit Sharma, who miscued the pull shot and was caught at short fine leg.

Those two early wickets dented India big time and Chris Jordan made it worse for the hosts when he had Ishan Kishan caught off a top edge.

India were reduced to 24/3 in six overs as their attacking approach with the bat backfired.

With the top three gone early, India were forced to into damage control in the middle overs and focused on getting the innings back on track with some risk-free cricket.

Wood haunted India once again in his second spell, having Shreyas Iyer caught at deep point for nine, in the 15th over.

Even though Virat Kohli hit him for a couple of sixes and a four in his final over, Wood had done enough with the ball by that stage to ensure India finished with a below-par total.

Courtesy some late fireworks from Kohli, who stroked a 46-ball 77, India posted 156 for six in their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler ensured England did not undo the good showing of their bowlers with an unbeaten 83 from 52 balls to take the team home with 10 balls to spare.