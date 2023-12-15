News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suryakumar's ankle woe: Will he be fit for ODIs?

Suryakumar's ankle woe: Will he be fit for ODIs?

December 15, 2023 00:29 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit his fourth T20I century. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

India's series-levelling 106-run win over South Africa on Thursday had a juddering note as captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed away from the field with a hurt ankle.

In the third over, while trying to stop a shot from Reeza Hendricks off Mohammed Siraj in the outfield, Suryakumar hurt his ankle.

 

Immediately clutching his ankle, he limped out of the field, assisted by the team's physio. He didn't return for the rest of the match, with vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja leading the side.

Despite concerns, Suryakumar later reassured, stating, 'I am good. I am walking, so it is good. It is not that serious,' he told the host broadcaster when asked about the status of his ankle.

