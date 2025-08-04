Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?

IMAGE: A spirited bowling performance from quicks left India four wickets away from concluding the series on level terms. Photograph: ICC/X

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has urged his side to keep fighting during the final day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

The fifth and final Test of the enthralling five-match series between England and India will reach its climax on Monday, with both sides still chasing victory with the hosts requiring 35 runs to win and the visitors another four wickets to square the series.

India fought back late on the fourth day with the crucial wickets of centurions Joe Root and Harry Brook and Morkel believes his side can still pull off an unlikely victory by claiming the final four scalps on Monday.

"You can't really afford to throw in the towel in a very important Test match, and for us it was key," Morkel said of his team's late fightback heading into stumps on the fourth day.

"To break that partnership, get a new batter in, we've seen it so many times before where if you get one (breakthrough) you can easily get one or two and just create a bit of pressure around that.

"For us to stay calm and really work hard to break that partnership and from there, just to get the ball in the right area.

"Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up, get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again.”