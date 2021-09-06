News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India bowlers decimated England batting

How India bowlers decimated England batting

September 06, 2021 21:57 IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the Oval in London on Monday

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the Oval in London on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

India crushed England by 157 runs on the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

 

Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries.

For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of England's Chris Woakes 

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of England's Chris Woakes. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Earlier, chasing a record victory target of 368, England were 100 for no loss early on the final day but the wheels came off for the hosts in the second session when they lost six wickets to stumble to 193-8 at tea.

Chris Woakes fell for 18 on the stroke of the interval, leaving Craig Overton on five and England still 175 runs behind.

England began an intriguing final day on 77 for no loss, needing 291 runs to accomplish a record chase and go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

They made a strong start too with openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed sharing a century stand before Shardul Thakur drew first blood.

England's Dawid Malan fails to make his ground as India run him out 

IMAGE: England's Dawid Malan fails to make his ground as India run him out. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Burns took two runs off Thakur to bring up his 50 but the seamer angled the next ball in and the opener could only edge it behind.

Hameed got a reprieve on 56 when Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch at mid-on off Jadeja.

India could not be denied a second wicket, though, and Dawid Malan was run out for five after responding to Hameed's call for a tight single.

England's Haseeb Hameed celebrates his fifty

IMAGE: England's Haseeb Hameed celebrates his fifty. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England's in-form captain Joe Root signalled his positive intent when he reverse-swept Jadeja's first delivery after the lunch break for a boundary.

Circumstances, however, soon demanded caution as wickets started tumbling at the other end.

Hameed made 63 but looked ill at ease against Jadeja who kept bowling into the rough to trouble the batsmen.

The left-arm spinner dismissed the opener, spinning one past Hameed's bat and hitting the off-stump.

Ollie Pope is bowled by a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah 

IMAGE: Ollie Pope is bowled by a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Bumrah then dealt a double blow to tilt the game firmly in India's favour.

The seamer breached Ollie Pope's defence to claim his 100th Test wicket in his 24th match and, in his next over, bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck with a searing, inswinging yorker.

Moeen Ali also fell for nought to a Jadeja delivery that spun from the footmarks as England slumped to 147-6.

England's Joe Root in action  

IMAGE: England's Joe Root in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Root held one end up for some time but dragged an innocuous Thakur delivery onto his stumps to depart for 36 and end England's faint hopes of an unlikely win.

The fifth and final Test starts in Manchester on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

