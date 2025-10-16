How Irfan defied odds to be Mumbai's pace spearhead!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 16, 2025 19:52 IST

Irfan moved to Mumbai in 2017 with little more than a dream in his backpack. To make ends meet, he held various jobs, including waiting tables and working at a sushi restaurant, while squeezing in training sessions whenever possible.

Irfan Umair

IMAGE: Irfan Umair has been a consistent performer for Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League. Photograph: ISPL/X

From the narrow lanes of Ranchi to the grand stage of Indian first-class cricket, Irfan Umair's journey is nothing short of inspiring.

The left-arm pacer, once juggling odd jobs to survive in Mumbai, has now made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir, marking a major milestone in a remarkable rise, empowered by the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) platform.

Irfan made his Ranji debut memorable by dismissing Jammu and Kashmir opener Qamran Iqbal at the Sher E Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. 

Irfan moved to Mumbai in 2017 with little more than a dream in his backpack. To make ends meet, he held various jobs, including waiting tables and working at a sushi restaurant, while squeezing in training sessions whenever possible. Cricket was never far from his mind, even during the toughest times.

The turning point came in ISPL Season 2, where Falcon Risers Hyderabad picked him. With his raw pace and remarkable control, Irfan quickly turned heads.

His standout moment came when he defended 10 runs, conceding just three in a high-pressure final over against Bangalore Strikers, earning him accolades and a place among the tournament's top performers.

The ISPL not only gave him a platform to showcase his talent but also brought him financial security and nationwide visibility.

Building on his ISPL success, Irfan went on to shine in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, consistently delivering strong performances.

His growing reputation caught the attention of Mumbai selectors, ultimately leading to his debut in the prestigious Ranji Trophy this season.

"Our mission has always been to discover and nurture grassroots talent from every corner of the country. Irfan's rise, from tennis-ball cricket to first-class cricket, is exactly what ISPL stands for. His journey is a testament to the talent hidden within India and the power of the right platform. With Season 3 around the corner, we remain committed to creating even more opportunities for aspiring cricketers and expanding our reach across India," Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member of ISPL, said. 

 

Irfan's success follows that of Abhishek Dalhor, another ISPL standout who was selected as a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, following his excellent all-round performances in the league.

The ISPL Season 3 will be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026.

