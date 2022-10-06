News
How Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad

How Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad

October 06, 2022 13:43 IST
Cameron Green

IMAGE: Media pundits have clamoured for the in-form Cameron Green to play a part in Australia's title defence. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marcus Stoinis said young all-rounder Cameron Green can still break into Australia's T20 World Cup squad despite being overlooked by selectors.

Media pundits have clamoured for the in-form Green to play a part in Australia's title defence with a number of players, including Stoinis, still needing to prove their fitness.

Captain Aaron Finch, however, has said Green is unlikely to feature in the Oct. 16-Nov. 13 World Cup unless injuries open the door.

 

Australia have until Oct. 15 to make changes to their 15-man squad without needing to provide a reason to the International Cricket Council, who organise the tournament.

Stoinis was unsure about the ICC rule but saw a place for Green in the squad.

"I don’t know, I haven’t thought that much about the ICC rules, they can do what they want really ... I’m sure we can get him in the squad,” Stoinis told reporters on Thursday.

Stoinis was ruled out of the ongoing West Indies T20 series with a side strain but included in Australia's squad to play England in three T20 warmups starting in Perth on Sunday.

Paceman Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar, who were rested from the West Indies series, join Stoinis in the squad.

Green, who impressed on tour against India, has retained his place. His form has put pressure on Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh to prove their fitness and perform but Stoinis had only praise for his young Western Australian team mate.

"I think you’re always fighting for your spot no matter what in international sport and in a team like ours at the moment, it’s a compliment for Australian cricket,” he said.

"He’s like our little brother here in Western Australia. I play club cricket with him ... We’re proud of him."

"He’s got such a good future ahead of him. And you don’t even need to talk about the future -- he’s good right now."

Selectors have opted to rest Australia's first-choice attack of Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the Perth game, along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

But all four will be available for selection for the second and third matches in Canberra next week.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson, the only player not retained from the World Cup squad that won the tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year, has been drafted in for the Perth match.

Australia beat the West Indies by three wickets on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 58 at number four in an encouraging return to form.

The hosts meet the West Indies again in Brisbane on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

