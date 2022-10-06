1st T20I: Australia edge past WI after Finch fifty

IMAGE: Australia's Aaron Finch bats during game one of the T20 International series between Australia and the West Indies at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on Wednesday. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

A half-century from Aaron Finch and his 69-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade helped Australia clinch a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I of two-match series in Carrara on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, West Indies posted a lowly 145/9 in 20 overs, with Kyle Mayers (39) top-scoring.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/35) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Chasing 146, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals. WI pacers Sheldon Cotrell and Alzarri Joseph dismissed opener David Warner (14) and Mitchell Marsh (3), reducing Australia to 21/2.

Finch and Cameron Green then started to rebuild before Joseph dislodged Green's (14) leg stump, reducing Aussies to 56/3.

West Indies kept up the pressure and explosive batters Glenn Maxwell and Tim David were back in the hut for ducks.

With Australia reduced to 58/5 in 7.5 overs, Finch was joined by Wade. They kept the scoreboard ticking for a while before they stitched a 69-run stand.

Joseph then got rid of Finch, caught by Jason Holder at long-on for 58 off 53 balls.

Pat Cummins perished soon before Starc (6*) and Wade (39*) took Australia across the finish line with a ball to spare.

Earlier, put invited to bat, West Indies lost opener Johnson Charles for just 3 after his stumps were castled by Hazlewood. WI was 14/1 at this point.

Kyle Mayers and Brandon King then fought back before their 34-run stand was broken when Hazlewood trapped King leg before wicket for 12 off 9 balls.

Top-scorer Mayers (39 off 36) was the next one to be dismissed after pacer Cummins uprooted his leg-stump.

Captain Nicholas Pooran (2) and Raymon Reifer (19) fell to Mitchell Starc and Green quickly and they were reduced to 88 for 5.

Jason Holder and Rovman Powell then took West Indies past the 100-run mark before Cummins and Hazlewood dismissing Holder (13) and Powell (7).

West Indies eventually finished at 145/9 in their 20 overs. Hazlewood (3/35), Cummins (2/22) and Starc (2/40) proved to be absolutely deadly for WI batters to handle. Green also got a wicket.