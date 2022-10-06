News
Australia recall Stoinis, Richardson, Agar for England T20Is

October 06, 2022 06:09 IST
Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: All-rounder Marcus Stoinis returns to Australia’s T20 squad after recovering from a side strain. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed

Australia has recalled all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, along with paceman Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar, for the T20 series against England in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Stoinis returns to the squad after suffering a side strain, while Richardson and Agar slot back in after being rested from the ongoing West Indies series.

 

Selectors have decided to rest their first-choice attack of Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the first of the three-match series against England in Perth on Sunday, along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

But all four will be available for selection for the second match in Canberra next week, the team said on Thursday.

All-rounder Cameron Green has retained his place in the squad for the England series but is not expected to feature in the October 16 - November 13 World Cup where Australia will defend their title on home soil.

The selectors have drafted in leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson for the Perth game, the only player not retained in the World Cup squad that won the tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Australia beat the West Indies by three wickets in a World Cup warm-up on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 58 at number four in an encouraging return to form.

The hosts meet the West Indies again in Brisbane on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
