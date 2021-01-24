News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Gill overcame his fears to shape into a Test player

How Gill overcame his fears to shape into a Test player

By Rediff Cricket
January 24, 2021 18:56 IST
SEE: How Shubman Gill overcame his fear of bouncers. Video: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

Promising opener Shubman Gill has revealed that he was "petrified of bouncers" before eventually overcoming his fears to get his Test career off to a blazing start against some of the world's fastest bowlers.

Gill, 21, struck a strong 91 runs, which set the tone for India's incredible victory on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane last week.

 

Gill would travel 20-25 kilometres a day for practice before his parents decided to leave his village in Punjab and settle down in Mohali to help their son get coaching facilities at an academy.

In a video interview with his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill walked down memory lane, speaking of his early days in Mohali, spoke of the sacrifices of his parents and everything cricket.

Shubman Gill

 

Rediff Cricket
Related News: Mohali, Punjab
