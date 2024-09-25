How Brook-led England ended Australia's unbeaten streak

IMAGE: England's new captain Harry Brook scored 110 off 94 balls in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Chester-le-Street, Durham on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh was left surprised after his side was beaten by England in the third ODI on Tuesday.

The 2023 World Champions 14-match winning streak in ODIs ended as a stroke-filled 156-run partnership between Brook and Jacks during a run-chase of 305 runs helped the Three Lions keep the series alive with a narrow four-run win via Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method in the rain-curtailed match to keep the series alive at 2-1.

Marsh said he initially thought, 250 was a par score.

'I thought we did extremely well to get to 300, particularly with conditions early on. England was too good with the bat. I thought 250 after that start would be awesome and we were well and truly in the game. We knew the wicket had flattened out, but they (England) got a really good partnership going. Fair play to them,' Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing 305 for victory, England were pushed on the backfoot when they were reduced to 11/2 early in the chase. But a partnership of 156 between Brook and Will Jacks (84 in 82 balls, with nine fours and a six) swung the tide in the hosts' favour.

Following Jacks's dismissal, Liam Livingstone joined Brook and scored a quickfire 33* in 20 balls with two boundaries and three sixes, which helped the hosts move ahead of the DLS par score once rain intervened in the chase.

Cameron Green (2/45) and Mitchell Starc (2/63) were among the wickets for Australia.

If Australia would have extended their ODI winning streak to 15, it would have been two matches clear as the second-best winning streak in the men's format, with their stretch beginning at last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Australia's 2003 group holds the record with 21 matches on the bounce, in a run that included Cricket World Cup glory in the same year. It's their compatriots on the women's side who also have bragging rights, with 26 back-to-back wins between 2018 and 2021.

A victory would have also meant Australia nudged India off the top spot on the ICC ODI Men's Team Rankings, though defeat means they sit three ratings points back from the top spot (118 rating points).