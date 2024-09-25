League Cup: City down Watford; Chelsea ride on Nkunku's hat-trick

Newcastle United's clash with AFC Wimbledon was postponed after flooding damaged the Wimbledon pitch on Monday.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Matheus Nunes shoots to score against Watford, in their third round match, at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Matheus Nunes scored his first Manchester City goal in his 34th appearance as the hosts eased to a 2-1 victory over second-tier Watford to reach the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Jeremy Doku slotted in City's opener after five minutes and Nunes produced a clinical finish in the 38th minute to put Pep Guardiola's side in control at The Etihad.

Watford have suffered some horrible Premier League maulings against City in recent seasons but they refused to capitulate and Tom Ince gave them an 86th-minute lifeline with a curler.

Eight-time winners City avoided being dragged in to a penalty shootout though despite some late Watford pressure.

Chelsea took their place in round four with a 5-0 hammering of fourth-tier leaders Barrow at Stamford Bridge -- Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick for Enzo Maresca's side.

Leicester City were also up against fourth-tier opposition but needed penalties to edge past Walsall after being held to a 0-0 draw at the Bescot Stadium.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scored his fifth goal of the season with a penalty in his side's 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

City were back in action little more than 48 hours after their seismic clash with Arsenal in the Premier League and Guardiola rotated his squad with several regulars rested, handing a first start to 16-year-old Kaden Braithwaite.

Nunes has struggled to establish himself at City following his 53 million pounds ($71 million) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers just over a year ago, but took his chance to catch the eye on his first start of the season.

His low finish from just outside the penalty area was superb and he could have had a hat-trick but for good saves in the second half by Watford keeper Jonathan Bond.

"He has special qualities few players have. Unique. Space in transitions is unbelievable," Guardiola said.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates his hat-trick . Photograph: Kind courtesy Chelsea FC/X

"Pleased for him and the goal. Still he has things to read and it's not easy to adapt. Really pleased for him, he's a lovely guy and lovely guys always deserve good things."

Watford had begun badly with a poor back pass by Ryan Porteous intercepted by James McAtee before Jack Grealish squared for Doku to spin and tuck away a fine finish.

The visitors had conceded 26 goals in their last five clashes against City, including an 8-0 drubbing in the Premier League in 2019 but proved more resilient this time.

They had a goal ruled out in the first half when Kwadwo Baah was adjudged to have barged over Braithwaite before shooting past Stefan Ortega. But they got their reward late on when Ince finished off a fine move with a left-foot stunner.

Chelsea were far too strong for Barrow despite Maresca making 11 changes to his starting lineup.

Nkunku was played in by Joao Felix to volley the opener after eight minutes and he then produced a sublime flick to make it 2-0 before a Felix free kick hit the post and rebounded in off Barrow keeper Paul Farman to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Pedro Neto scored his first Chelsea goal after the break before Nkunku completed his hat-trick.

The fourth round draw follows Wednesday's ties which include Liverpool at home to West Ham United.