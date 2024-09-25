News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » La Liga: Real Madrid survive late scare

La Liga: Real Madrid survive late scare

September 25, 2024 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We were happy with the win because we played a great game until the 88th minute, when two lapses in concentration led to two goals and we had to suffer a bit more than we should have.'

 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Deportivo Alaves' Manu Sanchez vie for possession during their La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Deportivo Alaves' Manu Sanchez vie for possession during their La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real Madrid survived a late scare as goals by Lucas Vazquez, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo gave them a 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday.

Carlos Benavidez and Kike Garcia scored in the 88th and 89th minutes for Alaves but Real held on to win a match they had mostly dominated.

 

Real are second in the La Liga standings on 17 points, one behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand and will host second from bottom Getafe on Wednesday.

Real opened the scoring a little over a minute after kick-off when Vinicius Jr took a long Federico Valverde pass in his stride and ran up the left channel before setting up fullback Vazquez who fired home from close range.

The champions produced a commanding performance after a bumpy start to the season, with Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham a constant threat to their rivals.

Mbappe fired into the back of the net in the 22nd minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Real kept dominating the action throughout the first half and extended their lead in the 40th minute when Mbappe played a neat one-two with Bellingham before cutting inside and slotting a tidy finish to the right of the goalkeeper.

Real looked to be heading for a comfortable win when Rodrygo scored their third three minutes after the break, firing a low shot under the goalkeeper's legs to finish off a quick counter-attack.

Both Benavidez and Garcia capitalised on some poor defending to get Alaves back in the contest but their comeback came too late to prevent Real taking all three points.

"It's a shame that, with the performance that we were putting throughout the match it had to finish the way that it did," captain Vazquez told Real Madrid TV.

"We were happy with the win because we played a great game until the 88th minute, when two lapses in concentration led to two goals and we had to suffer a bit more than we should have.

"We didn't deserve this ending with the game we had played, but let's look on the bright side: we did a lot of things right."

Real will be back in action in a highly anticipated derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm here for the long haul'
'I'm here for the long haul'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I Have To Be Aggressive'
'I Have To Be Aggressive'
Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...
Why Households Are Shifting Funds To...
PIX: City down Watford; Nkunku tricks in Chelsea win
PIX: City down Watford; Nkunku tricks in Chelsea win
Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...
Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...
'Already invited India to...': Zelenskyy to UNSC
'Already invited India to...': Zelenskyy to UNSC

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

England pacer Wood urged to not lift his kids

England pacer Wood urged to not lift his kids

'It's like he's got Satan in his foot'

'It's like he's got Satan in his foot'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances